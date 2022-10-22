Warren Center, Pa. — With the cost of basic staples increasing, the Community Hygiene Pantry is working to help the families of Bradford County meet their needs.

To help address the needs of the community, businesses and community organizations are hosting a collection drive for personal care and hygiene products.

Throughout the month of October, product donations will be accepted across Bradford County. Collected products will be used to stock Community Hygiene Pantries in Athens, Wyalusing, Towanda, and Troy.

Drop off boxes for personal care and hygiene items can be found at Jones’ Store in Warren Center, The Hair Mill and Pipher’s Diner in Wysox, Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, the YMCA in Towanda, Endless Mountains Brace and Mobility and Western Alliance Emergency Services in Troy, Rise and Shine Community Center, and Mad Hatter Café and Tea Garden in Athens.

Liz Terwilliger is organizing the drive. In 2021, Liz, and her husband Chris, with Terry Johnston, established the first permanent Community Hygiene Pantry behind Mad Hatters Café and Tea Garden in Athens.

“We make decisions everyday about how to spend our limited funds,” said Terwillliger. “The Community Hygiene Pantries allow neighbors to help neighbors reduce the strain of those decisions, even if it’s just a little.”

Early this summer, the Terwilligers, with the help of Lori Vanderpool and Peg Huyck, established a second Community Hygiene Pantry behind Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing. Plans are in the works to establish a Community Hygiene Pantry in Towanda, hosted by the YMCA, and in Troy at a location yet to be determined.

The pantries are outdoors, and available for members of the community to access at any time. Made from repurposed furniture like dressers, they contain personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, combs, feminine hygiene products, and much more. Volunteers maintain the pantries, cleaning and repairing them as needed. Community members drop by to stock the pantry with donations.

Anyone in need can stop by and take what they need from the pantry or add a donation.

“Now a critical time for this community drive. With winter coming, we need to raise awareness of these pantries so those in need can use them,” said Terwilliger. “The pantries in Athens and Wyalusing are well stocked, and we need to keep them that way. Also, we are starting new pantries, one hosted by the YMCA in Towanda and one in Troy, which will need to be fully stocked.”

“I am grateful to all the businesses and organizations who have joined us in this effort,” said Terwilliger. “Without them we would not be able to reach across the county.”

People interested in participating or learning more about the drive (or about creating your own pantry) can reach Terwilliger at communitysolutions@tspt.biz or (507) 731-0822, or visit the group on Facebook.

