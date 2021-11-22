Select locations are now offering booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

People can get their booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose for non-immunocompromised patients. People who are immunocompromised can receive their booster after their third dose.

The booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is half of a single dose (0.25 milliliters). The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as a single dose.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines two months after their initial J&J dose.

If you’re unsure if you qualify for a booster or have any specific questions, contact your doctor.

Geisinger

You can make an appointment for a first, second, third or booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.

Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Philipsburg and Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

As a reminder, no visitors are permitted for outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary, and masks must be worn by everyone in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.

Weis Markets

To receive the booster dose, customers should schedule an appointment with a Weis Markets certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services.

Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization. Weis immunizers can also answer customer questions about the booster doses. In addition, rapid, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are now in stock at Weis Markets stores.

Weis Markets pharmacist immunizers are administering booster doses in its 132 in-store pharmacies.

There is no charge to customers for the boosters or the initial round of COVID-19 immunizations. Customers may opt to receive a vaccine from a different manufacturer than their initial vaccination.

“The booster doses offer an additional level of protection, reducing the risk of serious infection or worse. In addition, we continue to offer the initial COVID-19 vaccines,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “Our instore pharmacy immunization program offers customers a quick and convenient option during the busiest time of the year.”