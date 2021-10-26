Williamsport -- Boomer’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, a free trick or treating experience for children and their families, will return this year — organized by The Williamsport Crosscutters in association with the City of Williamsport.

The event will take place in the Muncy Bank Ballpark parking lot on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. and is sponsored by UPMC and Backyard Broadcasting.

Hosted by Boomer, the Cutters' popular mascot, the event welcomes costumed children age 14 to join a fun, safe, trick or treating experience. Over twenty area businesses, along with some of Boomer’s mascot buddies, will be handing out treats at the event, according to the event press release.

Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi stated, “Due to the overwhelming success of this event last year, with over 700 kids in attendance, we wanted to bring it back bigger and better to give area children and their families a safe trick or treating experience.”

All those attending will be required to stay inside their vehicle as they receive treats from the participating businesses. Those attending the event are asked to enter the Muncy Bank Ballpark lot via the West Fourth Street entrance only. All vehicles will exit at the back of the stadium on Blaine Street.

Any local businesses who would like to be part of this event at no charge may contact the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389.