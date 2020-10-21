Williamsport, Pa. -- In the summer of 2019, Williamsport Growers Market patrons could browse more than goods and produce. The James V. Brown Library's Bookmobile brought a selection of books, movies, and other items and services to those who were walking by.

The Bookmobile was staffed by Dana Brigandi, marketing and adult programming manager, who signed up families for library cards, checked out materials, and renewed items for patrons. The cool air conditioning also made the Bookmobile the perfect spot to sit down and read a story.

Outside, the vehicle was staffed by the youth services department who brought library information, books, games, and STEM activities for children. The activities were designed to support the summer learning theme and provide an opportunity for children to learn through play.

“The Youth Services Department had been providing monthly programming during the summer at the Growers Market for eight years,” said Nina White, Youth Services Manager. “Beginning in 2019, we could expand our services to be inter-generational and to allow people to return books when the library wasn’t open.”

This summer, COVID-19 made it unsafe to bring the Bookmobile to the Growers Market, but the library continues its goal to bring mobile outreach services to where the people are.

In late 2019, the library launched a “Bookmobility” campaign to transform mobile outreach services in Lycoming County. The current vehicle is more than 10 years old and its size makes it difficult to navigate small parking facilities and narrow county roads.

“Our outreach mission is to go where the people are, to establish deep connections with the people we serve, to bring life-changing stories and knowledge of the outside world to those with mobility and transportation issues, to foster the love of reading, and bring opportunities for lifelong learning to rural citizens and the people that need us the most,” said Barbara S. McGary, executive director of the library.

“As we considered replacing the aging vehicle, we saw that our patrons would be better served by smaller, more efficient vehicles targeted to specific audiences.”

In 2019, the Bookmobile traveled 6,011 miles according to Kevin Renehan, outreach manager at the library. Having multiple, more fuel-efficient vehicles means the library can increase its range of services in the community.

“We want all of the community to see and recognize the library in the community – such as parades and community events that feature the Storymobile and the Bookmobile – and we want to keep growing our outreach services,” White added.

Donations to the Bookmobility campaign may be made online here.

All Bookmobile and Storymobile services are limited during these uncertain times, but book deposit deliveries are still being made to participating facilities.