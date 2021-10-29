Williamsport, Pa. -- The Friends of the James V. Brown Library has decided to postpone tomorrow's Book Drop Off until a later date due to inclement weather being expected to hit the region over the next several days. The new date is yet to be determined.

The Book Drop Off, which originally was scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 30, was to have volunteers ready to unload books for ease of convenience.

"You can still drop off your books inside the library during their normal hours," according to Greg Thomas, president of the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.

Persons who still would like to drop off books may do so at the library, 19 E 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Any questions about the Book Drop Off may be directed to Greg Thomas at GAT3@pct.edu.