Miffliburg, Pa. — Retirees are invited to join the "1,000 Books After Retirement" challenge run by the Herr Memorial Library.

The program encourages seniors to read regularly to promote mental health.

"We always hear people say that when they retire, they are going to read more,” said Library Director Corrie Post. “Now we are challenging people to do just that. To read and keep their minds active and engaged as they journey through this new and relaxing stage in life.”

The library, located at 500 Market Street, Mifflingburg, will support participants through the challenge. The first step it to register at Herr Memorial Library and receive a book log.

As each milestone is met — 250 books read, 500 books read, 750 books read, 1000 books read — participants can come celebrate at the library and claim a prize. Prizes include gift certificates to local businesses like Shade Mountain Winery, 45W, and Union Cellars.

Research shows that reading helps improve capabilities such as memory, cognition, and attention span. By strengthening memory retention, reading can actually slow the degenerative process of dementia and Alzheimer's by keeping the mind limber.

For more information, visit the library or call the library at 570-966-0831.

The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, along with the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton comprise the Union County Library System.

