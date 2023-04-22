Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is hosting a Roaring 20s themed adult prom fundraising event aboard the Hiawatha Paddleboat in Williamsport from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Cost is $35 per person and includes a two-hour evening cruise aboard the Hiawatha, live music by the band Blue River Soul, dancing, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

"I'm excited about this event because it's like taking the divas of the blues and jazz on a river boat ride," said Karen Meeks, of Blue River Soul. "What fun!"

Funds from the event will be used to enhance and expand the association's efforts to protect and promote the health and vibrancy of the Susquehanna River and its tributaries across an 11,000-square-mile watershed. Funds will also go to supporting the Sea Scout Ship that the association chartered late in 2022.

"We are hoping this benefit allows those who attend to step back in time and have an amazing experience while helping two great causes," said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association president Marissa Crames. "With live music and a river cruise the night should be a magical experience."

There will also be information available about various river-related issues during the event, as well.

"We work really hard to improve waterways across the region, and every little bit makes a big difference," said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. "We are excited about new opportunities, such as this, to address important river-related topics and continuing our work to engage, educate and empower people to help spark change."

