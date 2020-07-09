Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Wellsboro Growers Market is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through October 8 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library, weather permitting.

Blueberries and a variety of goodies are highlights of this Thursday's July 9 market.

Chuck and Kate Gilligan of Pinafore Run Farm are bringing their raw wildflower honey and freshly picked blueberries.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303 makes 21 different flavors of pound cake. At the Thursday market she is offering five of them, including chocolate, pecan streusel, classic butter, coconut and lemon glaze pound cakes.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows will have blueberry crunch desserts, caramel shortbread, lemon curd, assorted scones and cookies, carrot cake, chocolate zucchini cake and a host of other yummy desserts. She is also bringing her new jam she calls Summer Fruits comprised of strawberries, mangoes and peaches.

Linda Sweely of New View Farm is bringing her freshly made artisan breads, such as Focaccia and Italian herb, everything bagels, beer bread, cinnamon buns, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish and sprouts.

Frank Maffei will be offering wine tastings and Staggering Unicorn wines sold by the bottle and Justina Swartwood and Boki Cvetkovski are bringing their Scentillating Creations, a selection of candles, soaps and other products.

Jeff and Sally Jones will have their Between Two Rivers maple products, including syrup, cream, sugar and candy, and Todd Webster will be bringing ground beef, New York strip and rib eye steaks, pork chops, ham roast, spare ribs and breakfast sausage.

Among the other vendors at the market are the Shortsville Green Grower, Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery and WindStone Landing Farms with non-GMO and chemical-free foods.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.

Interested to be a vendor? Call Thomas Putnam at 570-439-2000 or email him at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.