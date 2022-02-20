For the second consecutive year, Eagle Grange no. 1 near Montgomery has supported local FFA programs by awarding Blue Jacket Scholarships to high school students.

This year, six jackets were sponsored, three each for Montgomery and Milton Schools. A public recognition was held at an Eagle Grange meeting on February 1.

Eagle Grange sees their distinctive blue FFA jacket as a privilege to wear, and a much sought after goal. For high school students to be invested with their own blue corduroy jacket as they begin their FFA involvement, the experience can be life changing, according to Eagle Grange. It can provide new opportunities to develop leadership, encourage commitment, take social responsibility, and enjoy a sense of belonging.

As one student remarked, “wearing the official FFA [blue] jacket holds us to a higher standard.”

Realizing that many students and their families may need financial assistance to obtain the jacket, Greenwood High School FFA advisor Krista Pontius of Millerstown, Perry County, initiated and continues to manage this statewide initiative by the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association.

Students who apply for a jacket scholarship must explain why they are interested in agricultural education, define one goal they hope to achieve throughout their FFA career, and identify what wearing the FFA jacket means to them.

In recent years thanks to support from individuals and organizations like the Grange, more than 300 jacket scholarships have been provided annually across PA.