Bloomsburg -- The Bloomsburg University Department of Athletics has earned a "wish reveal" from NCAA Division II's longtime partner Make-A-Wish based on the fundraising efforts by the Huskies' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

To automatically earn a "wish reveal," schools need to raise at least $10,000 in one academic year, with BU raising $10,015 for Make-A-Wish in 2020-21. It is one of just 11 schools nationwide to have raised more than $6,000 for Make-A-Wish last year.

Bloomsburg University earned its first Make-A-Wish reveal in 2018.

"I could not be prouder of our student-athletes for their dedication and commitment to such a worthy cause," remarked Bloomsburg University President Bashar Hanna.

"Like so many families, I personally know what it's like for a loved one to face a cancer battle; it truly takes the love and support of so many to help a cancer patient and his/her family overcome such a daunting challenge. Every little bit of support helps, and it is so uplifting to see our student-athletes' fundraising efforts pay off and grant a wish for a deserving child."

"Our student-athletes continue to embrace the NCAA Make-A-Wish partnership and fundraise with the goal of making a difference for children with a critical illness," Dr. Michael McFarland, director of athletics, said. "All of our student-athletes, especially our SAAC and advisor Courtney Noll, have diligently worked to reach a fundraised level to be able to offer a 'Wish' to a deserving child. We are extremely proud of their efforts."

Despite a second-straight academic year significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, seven schools raised at least $10,000, which is the average cost of granting a wish. Those seven schools automatically earned a wish reveal celebration. Four other schools earned wish reveals through the supplemental funds based on an allocation model adopted six years ago.

The allocation model allows money from Division II championships and enforcement fines to supplement institutional fundraising to help schools host a wish reveal celebration on their campus.

Overall, during the 2020-21 academic year, Division II schools raised nearly $200,000 as part of their ongoing partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness. Since 2003, Division II schools have donated more than $6.6 million and granted over 770 wishes.

New Haven led all schools with more than $17,000 raised in the 2020-21 academic year, while the Northeast-10 Conference led all Division II leagues with more than $31,000 raised.

"The student-athletes lead the way when it comes to tackling our Make-A-Wish goals," remarked Courtney Noll, SAAC advisor/Student-Athlete Advocate/assistant field hockey coach. "Each year our SAAC members consistently strive to find new ways to collect for Make-A-Wish and improve in our efforts each year. The hard work and success are all driven from the student-athletes. It is easy to say we are all proud to be Huskies!"

The student-athletes utilized social media this past year to help raise funds during the pandemic year for online donations as well as raising money during home contests in the spring.

Schools earning wish reveals:

New Haven, $17,771.

Lindenwood, $14,726.

Adelphi, $13,448.01.

Holy Names, $11,199.

North Georgia, $10,641.01.

Dallas Baptist University, $10,080.

Bloomsburg, $10,015.

Augustana (South Dakota), $7,721.

Gannon, $6,873.07.

Missouri S&T, $6,711.69.

Northwestern Oklahoma State, $6,000.



