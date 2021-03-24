Bloomsburg, Pa. – Bloomsburg residents may hear some loud sirens Thursday morning, but it's just a drill. We repeat, do not panic, it is just a drill!

Campus sirens that are part of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s emergency notification system will be tested on Thursday, March 25, at 10:15 a.m.

The sirens, installed on Elwell Hall, McCormick Center for Human Services and Nelson Field House, will alert the campus community when vital emergency information is available via email and text message.