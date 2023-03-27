Bloomsburg, Pa. — Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert will open this year's Bloomsburg Fair with the first headline act of the week.

Gilbert will perform on the Weis Markets Grandstand stage on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. on what is traditionally known as "Preview Friday." The fair officially opens on Saturday, Sept. 23 and runs through Sept. 30.

Following his debut album, "A Modern Day Prodigal Son" in 2009, Gilbert went on to release five more albums, which included chart-topping songs like "County Must Be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do."

"With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, the Georgia native has emerged as the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand," according to a release. "They call themselves the BG Nation."

Gilbert has had seven No. 1 hits in his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Gilbert’s landmark record, "Just As I Am," clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Gilbert joins a fair lineup that includes Starship and Richard Marx, along with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC for the "I Love the 90s" tour.

Ticket sales for fair members went on sale today, while sales to the general public begin on Friday at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the ticket office, or by phone at 570-387-4145.

Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 31 and April 1.

