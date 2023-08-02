Millville, Pa. — An area fraternal organization, Bloomsburg Elks Lodge #436, has donated $10,000 to Camp Victory, a camp built specifically for children with special needs.

The camp operates from April to October, with different sessions for kids with serious health conditions and special needs, offering children an opportunity they otherwise wouldn't have.

The Elks have donated to two camps within the Camp Victory umbrella: Camp HERO, the camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing; and Camp Echo, the camp for children with heart disease.

Jamie Huntly, Executive Director of Camp Victory, remarked, “The support from the Bloomsburg Elks over the years means so much to Camp Victory. The donation will support two amazing camps in Camp Echo and Camp HERO — and create a fun, memorable experience for our campers.”

To learn more about Camp Victory, visit www.campvictory.org or find Camp Victory on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

