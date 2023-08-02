camp hero and echo

Pictured left to right, top row: Michelle Paonessa, Camp HERO President; Mariskalynn Kunard; Kylie Lerch, Camp HERO Director; Taylor Beagle; Max Baxter; Sam Haynes, Elks Exalted Ruler; John Pollard, Elks Lecturing Knight; Dewey Evens, Elks Member; Dan Pitonyak, Elks Member; Larry Knorr, Elks Past Exalted Ruler.

Bottom row: Angela Robinson; Jeffery Miller

 Camp Victory

Millville, Pa. — An area fraternal organization, Bloomsburg Elks Lodge #436, has donated $10,000 to Camp Victory, a camp built specifically for children with special needs.

The camp operates from April to October, with different sessions for kids with serious health conditions and special needs, offering children an opportunity they otherwise wouldn't have.

The Elks have donated to two camps within the Camp Victory umbrella: Camp HERO, the camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing; and Camp Echo, the camp for children with heart disease.

Jamie Huntly, Executive Director of Camp Victory, remarked, “The support from the Bloomsburg Elks over the years means so much to Camp Victory. The donation will support two amazing camps in Camp Echo and Camp HERO — and create a fun, memorable experience for our campers.”

To learn more about Camp Victory, visit www.campvictory.org or find Camp Victory on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!