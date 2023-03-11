The Bloomsburg Area YMCA (BAY) is planning to renovate and expand programming thanks to new grant funding.

The $250,000 grant, announced by Rep. Robert Leadbeter, will expand the organization's childcare program and begin renovations at its 7th Street building.

“Grants like these not only provide hardworking parents with the ability to continue to work their jobs with the peace of mind that their children will be receiving quality childcare, but also contribute to economic development by creating jobs through the construction process and for childcare workers,” said Rep. Leadbeter.

The childcare expansion is part of the BAY’s Community Needs Assessment that will include several improvement projects based on community needs.

“The Bloomsburg Area YMCA is excited for this possibility to expand our childcare services to help even more youth and families in our service area,” said BAY CEO, Wayne Stump. “The BAY is grateful to Rep. Millard and DCED for providing this exceptional opportunity for us.

“Working parents face many challenges these days. Quality, affordable childcare shouldn’t be one of them,” Stump said. “The Y is looking to fill that void.”

A steering committee comprised of the BAY board of directors and staff and key community leaders led to the development of the BAY capital project committee that will oversee the strategic planning process and help determine additional needs for the Y.

In addition to exploring childcare expansion, the funds will be used for improvements to the gymnasium, including replacing the current HVAC unit and refinishing the gym floor.