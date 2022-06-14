Bloomsburg, Pa. — A proposal to round up and euthanize geese at the Bloomsburg Town park was voted down Monday night after months of backlash from residents and animal rights advocates.

Council voted unanimously to reject a $7,000 plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to harass and cull part of a large flock of non-migratory Canada geese that have taken up residence at the park.

Now it will be up to town employees and volunteers to work together to control the bird population and manage the feces — a prospect that had at least one council member in doubt.

"I'm willing to try this and I'm willing to have volunteers, but I have seen in the past how volunteers are all gung-ho in the first couple of months and then it dies off," Councilman Bonnie Crawford said. "So I think we should have that option for next year."

Residents advocate for geese

Several residents spoke against the USDA plan, including Dawn Moore, an outspoken advocate and founder of the "Save the Geese" organization. She pointed out that it wasn't the town rejecting the proposal, but rather the USDA, which rescinded its contract.

In a letter sent to town officials last week, Willard Wenner, a wildlife biologist with the USDA, told the town it would no longer consider culling geese this year, saying “It is in everyone's best interest to postpone conducting a round-up in Bloomsburg Town Park until June 2023.”

"If any of the reasons that they don't want to work with you are related to your complete lack of community support, I can guarantee you will face that again next year," Moore said, addressing council.

Monday night's vote was for a proposed roundup campaign next spring.

Resident Monty Hittle said while he understands there are some issues with the geese, the amount of feces found around the park isn't enough to justify killing them.

"It is our belief you should taking killing geese off the table, not just kick it down the road," Hittle told council.

Plan too costly

The USDA's first proposal, for a roundup and harassment campaign to begin this spring, was estimated to cost about $3,000. The cost was lower than the $7,251 proposal on Monday because the initial plan included the donation of the bodies to a food bank.

"That's not the kind of money I want to allocate to this project," said Councilman Nick McGaw. "If the poop mitigation efforts that we're talking about don't work out, certainly working with the USDA is something we can revisit in the future. But $3,000 was the upper limit of what I was comfortable spending, as far as taxpayer's funds."

Mayor Justin Hummel agreed.

"I am not in this for $7,000," he said.

Councilman Vince DeMelfi said he would be willing to work with volunteers to help curb the goose population.

"I think that would be better and less expensive," he said.

But John Fritz, director of public works, cautioned council about taking a softer approach. He's been tasked with shooing the geese out of the park in recent months and says the effort has been fruitless.

"I've harassed them and they just moved over," he said. "The question is, 'How many geese are too many?' We started with six and now we have 60."

In his letter to town officials, Wenner offered a list of suggested tasks the town should complete over the next year in an effort to manage the population:

Conduct non-lethal harassment to the fullest extent possible, keeping detailed logs of what was observed and harassed on a daily basis, including days when nothing was observed.

Maintain records of time involved with all harassment, and any other efforts focused on deterring geese.

Utilize habitat modifications where appropriate.

Enforce a strict “no feeding policy” at the town park, through the use of signs, educational materials, and law enforcement (if necessary).

Maintain records of any expenses associated with the harassment of Canada geese (purchase of equipment, hours spent by Bloomsburg employees conducting harassment and/or individuals hired to conduct such work etc.)

Maintain records of any expenses associated with the clean-up of Canada goose droppings at the Town park.

The town officials must work closely with both the town park and the airport, determining what the specific safety concerns are regarding Canada geese in the town of Bloomsburg (aviation safety, human health and safety, etc.). The airport and town park should be on the same page regarding safety concerns due to the close proximity of both sites (¼ mile). This doesn’t seem to have been discussed in the meetings and the airport has indicated they have not had a problem with geese.

Council voted unanimously to reject the 2023 USDA contract, but warned volunteers they would need to follow through with offers of help.

"I'm all for not pursuing this at this time, but we need to do something down at the lagoon," said Councilman Jim Garman. "We've said all along we're willing to listen to everything. And if the people in the town would be willing to help, killing the geese will never happen."

