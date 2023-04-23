Allenwood, Pa. — Visitors to a local zoo on Saturday got the chance to see and learn about a few extraordinary birds.

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland hosted a Birds of Prey Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special guests Michael Kuriga and "The Falconry Girl" Margaret Young. In addition to the regular exhibits at the zoo, the event also featured numerous raptors, including a great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, peregrine falcon, gyrfalcon, Harris's Hawk, and lanner falcon.

Check out the gallery below to get an up-close look at Birds of Prey Day: