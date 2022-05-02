Harrisburg, Pa. – Legislation authored by State Rep. Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) that would help emergency responders answer calls has passed the House unanimously.

The current law requires that a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance be staffed with an ambulance attendant, an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) or Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a second EMT, and an ambulance driver — unless one of the responders is also a certified driver.

Gov. Tom Wolf waived those requirements during the pandemic, lowering the minimum staffing to a vehicle operator and an provider certified at EMT levels or higher.

The bill, which was introduced by Hamm and 25 other legislators, would extend that waiver.

“Pennsylvania is blessed by tens of thousands of emergency responders who put themselves in harm’s way to save our family, friends, and neighbors," Hamm said. "House Bill 2097 is a common-sense bill that will continue the existing regulatory waiver granted during the COVID-19 pandemic. I introduced this bill to get the government’s hands out of the hard work emergency responders do, and to ultimately help more Pennsylvanians."

By extending the waiver, it will be easier for BLS Units from volunteer fire companies to respond, Hamm noted.

“HB 2097 will result in more lives being saved, especially in rural areas, because trained firefighters and other certified emergency response volunteers will continue to be permitted to get BLS Units out to help people in their time of need," Hamm said. "I hope my Senate colleagues act quickly to get this bill to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.”

The bill now moves on to the Senate for consideration.

