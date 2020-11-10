A PennDOT bike safety decal has been redesigned and updated to reflect new standards to protect bikers.

The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) on behalf of the Middle Susquehanna Active Transportation Committee (MSATC) is excited to announce the release of the new decal to help promote bicycle safety in our Pennsylvania towns and communities.

The new design reimagines the original sticker produced and distributed by PennDOT. The graphic update provides an improved visual representation of Pennsylvania’s 4-feet passing law, which denotes the distance that must be maintained as vehicles pass cyclists on roadways.

As the Vice Chair of the MSATC, the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Lancaster Bicycle Club to update the PennDOT design, and also contributed an additional $500 of its own funding to cover printing costs for magnetic decals and stickers.

Improvements to the design include simplified graphics that better distinguishes the shapes of a vehicle and a cyclist, a message that avoids jargon and clearly communicates the law: “Give Bikes 4 Feet,” and an explicit reminder that this is “Pennsylvania Law.” The committee also included a personal touch on the design with a license plate that displays the image “I [heart][cycling]” to make the decal appealing to a greater audience.

Members of the MSATC will distribute the design as both sticker and magnetic decals at local community events throughout the region in 2021 to promote cycling and cycling safety. Those interested in learning more or requesting the decal can contact SGP at info@susquehanangreenway.org.

The MSATC is made up of representatives from County and Municipal Planning Organizations (MPOs), PennDOT, bicycle and pedestrian advocacy groups, healthcare affiliates, visitors bureaus, and nonprofits within the seven county Middle Susquehanna region. The MSATC works to make communities of the Middle Susquehanna region more bike and pedestrian (walking) friendly by improving safety, growing the network of trail infrastructure, and educating residents and visitors on the positive impact walkable and bikeable communities have on our local economies and healthy lifestyles.

This new resource is not only impactful for the Middle Susquehanna Region, but it is also relevant statewide as PennDOT releases their first Active Transportation Plan. This plan outlines a vision and framework for improving conditions for walking and bicycling across Pennsylvania.