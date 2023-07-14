Elysburg, Pa. — Tales of Bigfoot will be brought to life this August as a community of Bigfoot enthusiasts gather together for the area's first "Central Pa Bigfoot and Cryptid Festival."

The upcoming event, set for Aug. 12 in Elysburg, will be hosted by "Got Knockers," a community of Bigfoot hunters with a goal of sharing Bigfoot experiences, learning from other hunters, educating youth about Bigfoot, and leading investigations around the world. The group is active on Facebook.

The event will feature over 25 vendors, five food trucks, music, and speaker presentations on bigfoot, cryptids and other paranormal phenomena. Other special events will include a bigfoot calling contest, a radio broadcast, and a raffle for a "Knocker" that has been signed by many celebrity and cryptid researchers.

The festival will take place Aug. 12 from 9-5 p.m. at Memoral Park Avenue, Elysburg, PA, 17824, US. Tickets for speaker presentations are $10; general entry is free.

"The goals of this festival are to bring like-minded and skeptical people together to learn about cryptids and unexplainable phenomena. I am hoping everyone walks away with a better understanding and had some fun while (learning)," said event organizer Gwendolyn Purcell.

With two plus years of experience studying Bigfoot, Purcell occasionally holds public meetings for the community to "come and hear about sightings, learn about local history and events and maybe report an experience of their own," she said. She also hosts a biweekly podcast, "From Behind Tall Trees," in which she talks about Bigfoot, cryptid and other unexplainable phenomenon.

Purcell has been noticing a trend of increased interest in Bigfoot activities. Turnout at public meetings has been growing, she said, and she continues to receive positive feedback about the upcoming festival since proposing it in March.

Bigfoot hunting is often seen as a silly pastime, but Purcell wants to bring attention to the mystery, the fun, and the practical benefits of the activity and the community surrounding it.

"I have found in this area, people do not want to talk about a sighting or an encounter because they are afraid of ridicule," said Purcell, who had her first sighting in 2021, which sparked her interest in the field.

She wants to encourage people to get outside and active through the activities, even if they aren't interested in the paranormal element. "I want to get people and kids off the couch, off their phones and out from in front of a TV and get them out into nature. Get them excited about all nature has to offer, not just the unexplainable things."

Purcell has future plans for a Bigfoot museum and nature center. "I want a place everyone can come to and learn about nature, all the creatures in it, and have some fun," she said.

Find more details about the festival on the event website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 Bigfoot festival comes to Central Pa. this summer +3 Lycoming College leasing Brandon Park baseball field: ‘Huge improvement’