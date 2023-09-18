Montoursville, Pa. — Bids have been submitted for the second construction contract for the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT), PennDOT officials announced Friday.

“The CSVT is one of the most ambitious projects PennDOT has ever undertaken, one that has been decades in the making,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “When this project is complete, trucks and other through traffic will be moved off the local networks and mobility in the region will be improved not only for cars and trucks, but for pedestrians and cyclists as well.”

Bids were submitted for the construction of bridges and noise walls throughout the roughly six miles of new four-lane limited access highway in Shamokin Dam Borough and Monroe Township, Snyder County. The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield. It will include an interchange/connector to Routes 11/15 and Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Shamokin Dam.

The apparent low bid of $106.4 million was submitted by Walsh Construction Company II of Chicago, Illinois. It was one of three bids submitted by private companies in the competitive bidding process. Work on the structures is expected to begin in early 2024 with completion anticipated by early 2026.

Nine new bridges are included in the contract. Seven of the bridges will carry the CSVT highway over Mill Road, Attig Road, Park Road, Stetler Avenue, 11th Avenue, the Route 61 Connector, and Grangers Road. The remaining two bridges will carry the Cortland Drive Connector over the Route 61 Connector and the Route 61 Connector over ramps connecting to Routes 11/15.

Additionally, four noise walls are included in the contract. In Monroe Township, one noise wall will be built near Park Road, Fisher Road, and Villa Lane along the CSVT northbound lanes, and another will be built near Mark Drive and Shawna Lane along the CSVT southbound lanes. In Shamokin Dam Borough, noise walls will be built adjacent to both the Weatherfield neighborhood and the Orchards Hills neighborhood. An additional noise wall will be constructed under the next contract for the CSVT Southern Section, in Monroe Township near South Old Trail along the CSVT southbound lanes.

Funding for the second contract will include $69 million in discretionary federal funding awarded through a grant program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Work continues on the first contract for the CSVT Southern Section, which was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh in May of 2022 for $115.2 million. The first contract includes five million cubic yards of earthwork, the bridge that will carry Sunbury Road over the CSVT highway, various stream culverts, and drainage features. It also includes improvements on existing local roads to accommodate the CSVT highway, including the reconfiguration of Park Road, Fisher Road, and Colonial Drive and the replacement of the Mill Road/App Road/Airport Road intersection with two roundabouts. Work on the first contract is currently 35% complete and is anticipated to be finished by 2025.

“I am pleased to see the second contract of the Southern Section now advance to construction,” PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High said. “When completed, the CSVT will ease congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth in the region.”

Bids for the third and final contract, which will involve paving, will be submitted by early 2026. The CSVT Southern Section is anticipated to be opened in 2027.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

