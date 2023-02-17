A historic site in Union County was the inspiration behind the bestselling novel The Foundling by New York Times bestselling author Ann Leary.

The historical fiction novel is based on the Laurelton Village for Feebleminded Girls and Women of Childbearing Age in Union County, which operated from 1917 through 1998.

The center, renamed the Laurelton State School and Hospital in 1969, is commonly known as a mental health institution, but that isn't the full story, according to Leary's research.

Upon its founding, the institution intended to segregate and care for “feebleminded” women aged 16-45. The facility was established on the principles of eugenics—a method of controlling population outcomes—and the premise that one’s intellect or mental deficiency was hereditary. Adopting these beliefs, the home segregated "feebleminded" individuals to ensure they did not reproduce and pass down those genetics.

Leary will lecture about her novel at both Bucknell University and Lycoming College on March 7 and 8, respectively.

Bucknell will host Leary on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., in Bucknell Hall. Lycoming will host her on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m., in the Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center. These collaborative events are free and open to the public.

In addition to speaking about her book, Leary will address the research that she did on the institution itself and its historical significance, and answer attendee questions during a Q&A period.

“Through my own historical research on the State Industrial Home for Muncy, I became aware of the connections between the real superintendent of Laurelton, Dr. Mary Wolfe, and Bucknell University. With Ann planning to visit the area, it seemed like a great opportunity for her to also speak at Bucknell, which is coincidentally the alma mater of both of her parents,” said Kerry Richmond, associate professor of criminal justice-criminology at Lycoming College and chair of the department.

“Both institutions are thrilled to have the opportunity to host such a celebrated author, and one that has researched and written about a topic that is relevant to such a broad range of our academic programs.”

Erica Delsandro, assistant professor of women’s & gender studies at Bucknell added, "The Foundling brings to light the complex interconnectedness of science, gender norms and politics in the early 20th century. Ann's research into the history of Laurelton Village brings this history home. We are eager to host Ann's return to the area and look forward to conversations that will emerge from her visit.”

Leary is the New York Times bestselling author of a memoir and four novels including The Good House. Her work has been translated into 18 languages, and she has written for The New York Times, Ploughshares, NPR, Redbook, and Real Simple, among other publications. Her essay, “Rallying to Keep the Game Alive,” was adapted for Prime Video’s television series, Modern Love. She lives with her husband, actor Denis Leary, in New York.

Copies of The Foundling will be available for purchase at both events. More information about the author is available at AnnLeary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Geisinger Health Plan Kids CHIP coverage expands statewide What's up this weekend? Feb. 17-19