Berwick, Pa. — The Test Track Park will play host to the annual World War II weekend in Berwick, featuring living history encampments, weapons demonstrations, and big band entertainment.

The event takes place July 15-17 and will feature "Lady Lois," one of the 15,000 Stuart Light tanks built by workers at ACF in Berwick during the war. 

Set-up begins Friday from 2-5 p.m., but the park will be open to the public. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be historical displays, WWII vehicle rides, and a military flea market.

A swing dance will be held on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Berwick Elks Lodge, 117 W. Second St., in conjunction with the event.

