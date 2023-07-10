WWII weekend.jpg

Participants rest at an encampment at Berwick's annual World War II weekend event in 2017.

 Stuart Tank Memorial Associaton

Berwick, Pa. — The Test Track Park will host the annual World War II Weekend in Berwick, featuring living history encampments, weapons demonstrations, and big band entertainment.

The event takes place July 14-16 and will feature "Lady Lois," one of the 15,000 Stuart Light tanks built by workers at ACF in Berwick during the war. 

WWII.jpeg

Set-up begins Friday from 2-5 p.m., but the park will be open to the public during normal hours. Festivities run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be historical displays, WWII vehicle rides, and a military flea market. Admission is free.

A 1940s swing dance will be held on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the West Side Ballroom, 7588 Columbia Blvd., in conjunction with the event.

