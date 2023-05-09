Berwick, Pa. — The Ber-Vaughn Pool in Berwick is hosting its annual Pool Carnival this week.
From Tuesday to Saturday, the parking lot of the Ber-Vaughn pool along Park Road will be packed with vendors, food, games, bands, and raffle baskets starting each day at 4:30 p.m.
The Lucky Afternoon Band will perform on Friday, May 12 from 6-8 p.m., followed by The Dead Simple Band on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a car show with a $5 entry fee. All proceeds will benefit the pool, which is open through Labor Day seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vendors:
- Denny & Pearl's II Pizza
- Green and Yellow Trailer
- Glenda & Scott's Homemade Ice Cream
- Gross' French Fries
- Two Dippy Sisters
- The Empanada Truck
- Pop & Pop Concessions
- The Best Iced Tea Anywhere
- Honey Sugar Waffles
- Warner Snow Cones
For more information, visit the Ber-Vaughn Pool Facebook page.