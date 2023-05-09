Berwick, Pa. — The Ber-Vaughn Pool in Berwick is hosting its annual Pool Carnival this week.

From Tuesday to Saturday, the parking lot of the Ber-Vaughn pool along Park Road will be packed with vendors, food, games, bands, and raffle baskets starting each day at 4:30 p.m.

The Lucky Afternoon Band will perform on Friday, May 12 from 6-8 p.m., followed by The Dead Simple Band on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a car show with a $5 entry fee. All proceeds will benefit the pool, which is open through Labor Day seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vendors:

Denny & Pearl's II Pizza

Green and Yellow Trailer

Glenda & Scott's Homemade Ice Cream

Gross' French Fries

Two Dippy Sisters

The Empanada Truck

Pop & Pop Concessions

The Best Iced Tea Anywhere

Honey Sugar Waffles

Warner Snow Cones

For more information, visit the Ber-Vaughn Pool Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.