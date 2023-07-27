Area residents can join a 3-hour motorcycle ride for a good cause this August as a local nonprofit looks to raise funds for its court-appointed advocacy program.

The organizing nonprofit, Susquehanna Valley CASA, provides legal assistance to abused and neglected children through the volunteer services of their trained Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

The organization helps children across many court systems in central Pa., including courts of Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

The 2023 "Ride for the Child" will take place on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riders will meet at the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club at 2855 Shakespeare Road, Milton.

The ride will make several stops during the 3-hour ride, including stops at several area Sheetz stores. Registration includes a wrist band, a picnic lunch, and beverages prior to the ride. There will also be a raffle before the ride.

Registration will open at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m., and then the ride begins at 12 p.m. Registration is $10 for each rider and $10 for each passenger. Find the registration form here.

Find out more about the Susquehanna Valley CASA on their website.

