Fly tying
Canva

Wellsboro, Pa. — Beginners can learn the art of fly tying with hands-on instruction beginning this month.

Members of Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton are conducting a beginner fly-tying course on five consecutive Mondays for the public at the Wellsboro ActIve Living Center, formerly the Wellsboro Senior Center, at 3 Queen Street in Wellsboro. 

Those who register will learn the basics of fly tying through hands-on instruction on five different fly tying patterns, given by Tiadaghton Chapter #688 members. Materials and tools will be provided. 

The course is limited to 10 students and will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Monday starting on Jan. 9, continuing on Jan. 14, 23 and 30 and ending on Feb. 6. The cost is $35 per person.

Sign up for the course with Don Kelly at Tackle Shack. For more information, call  570-724-5138.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.