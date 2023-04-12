Willliamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Genealogical Society will present a free class in beginning genealogy on Sat., April 22, at 1 p.m. at the Taber Museum.

This class, presented by member Vicki Gottschall Enigk, is designed for beginners, which includes those who have done little or no research into family history. The class will highlight picking a topic or focus, where to find information, how to record sources, and ways to preserve your research.

Membership ($15/year) in the society will be available but is not required. Members have access to the Genealogy Library, which includes access to Ancestry.com, Newspapers.com, and many other print and digital resources.

The program, free and open to the public, will be held at the Thomas T. Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

