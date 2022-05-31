Bradford, Pa. — Beacon Light, an affiliate of Journey Health System, held their annual board and donor appreciation event last week at the Pennhills Club in Bradford.

Two of the recipients were honored for nearly five decades of service.

Agency leaders thanked board members for volunteering and the donors in the community for providing philanthropic support toward the agency’s mission.

Milestone awards were presented to the following board members:

2020 Years of Service recipients:

John Satterwhite, 45 years

Kathy Jones, Maureen “Cheri” O’Mara and Joe Yaros, 15 years

Peter Buchheit, 10 years

2021 Years of Service recipients:

Brandon Means, five years

2022 Years of Service recipients:

Robert Saunders, 45 years

Dr. Richard Dryden and Dr. Richard McDowell, 10 years

Gretchen Brahaney, five years

The 2022 B.E.A.C.O.N. Award was presented to Richard “Rick” Seager. B.E.A.C.O.N. stands for Being an Enthusiastic Advocate for Community and Organizational Needs and is awarded each year to an individual who exemplifies service to the Beacon Light companies.

“Rick exemplifies the true meaning of the B.E.A.C.O.N. Award,” said Guy Signor, president and CEO. “He has been chosen by the Board of Beacon Light to be honored this evening because during his over 12 years as the previous President and CEO of Journey Health System, Rick accomplished many things that set the organization on a course of growth that will continue for years to come.”

When he came to the agency, Seager had already accomplished so much including being the founding President of Deerfield Behavioral Health. Deerfield filled a need of providing professional psychiatric resources to rural communities.

As part of his consulting business in behavioral health, Seager then assisted Beacon Light during a difficult period when managed care was first knocking on doors and our long-time President was looking to retire. The Board chairman at the time, Harvey Golubock recognized Rick’s talent and asked him to consider filling the position as President of Beacon Light.

Rick accomplished many things during his tenure that set the organization on a course of growth that will continue for years to come. To name just a few, Rick is responsible for the Recovery Center in Warren. This was his vision for a community outpatient center that would be centrally located and provide a one stop shop for behavioral healthcare needs. He did this by converting an abandoned grocery store to a state-of-the-art facility for people to receive mental health treatment in a respectful, consumer-friendly environment.

In addition, Seager brought Stairways Behavioral Health and Dickinson Center into Journey Health System’s new family of affiliates. These additions doubled the size of the organization and diversified programing and geographic reach across Pennsylvania.

Seager is also very active in the community. He served as a member of the Pitt-Bradford Advisory Board, the Bradford Business Alliance Board, is an active participant in the Pennsylvania Rural Psychiatry board, the CNB Financial Corporation board since 2010, and the LECOM Health Millcreek Community Hospital board for 20 years.

“Beacon Light is a critical part of the fabric of our community, providing cradle-to-grave psychiatric care,” stated Seager. “It has been a privilege to be a part of this important mission.”

The evening closed with an inspirational video regarding Beacon Light’s Custer City School program.

Signor thanked all of the agency’s staff, supporters and honorees. He also noted the thousands of children and adults who received treatment throughout Beacon Light’s over 120 years of service. Each day, their programs touch more than a 1,000 individuals in some way, and whether it’s in a family therapy session, a structured group home setting, a peer-led mental illness recovery journey, or alternative classrooms teaching life skills.

“It is through your efforts and commitment that our future caring for the most vulnerable members of our community is secure. So, this night is about thanking all of you,” added Signor.

For more information about volunteer opportunities or donating to Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, please visit www.beacon-light.org.

