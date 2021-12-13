Williamsport resident Jerry Frear didn't start the hashtag #Be365positive, but he was responsible for it taking off. The page's following began with 50 close friends; now the page has over 10,000 followers.

When Frear started posting positive affirmations, there was "no goal in mind," said Frear.

"It was around election time. Last year that I pretty much got fed up with the fact that everything that I was seeing in my social media feed was negative, divisive, angry, and hate-filled on both sides of the spectrum. And I sort of made a personal decision that I was going to try just to post positive things," said Frear.

He came across the #365positive hashtag, noted it wasn't an actively used page, and decided it was fitting. He began tracking daily posts with the hashtag.

"It started out just kind of as that reminder, so that you could follow along with me and know where I was. I think that the full year just became like a challenge," said Frear -- a challenge Frear successfully completed on Nov. 8, 2021, the date marking 365 days of posts.

While Frear may have thought the challenge ensured his commitment to the project, he later discovered his intentions to be more complicated.

"I've always looked at this as I was doing this for somebody else. Like I wanted to make sure that people saw something positive every day in their social media feed. And that's why I was doing it," said Frear.

But one day, words from a friend made him consider that thought further.

"He said he was convinced that I wasn't doing it for the rest of the world and the rest of the community. He felt that I was doing it for myself, that it was my way to remind myself, with a positive quote every day. And I was using it to motivate me first," said Frear.

"And then in motivating me, I could motivate them," said Frear, speaking of the way a community can inspire a following.

Frear sought to grow the #365positive community. So he created a fan page with daily content three to five times a day. People began making their own posts and sharing them to the page, following by their own hashtag ideas, like the now frequently used #365you, "as in be you everyday," and #365grateful, explained Frear.

"But what I would like to see happen is I'd like it to turn into a community of mutual support. What has kind of been the driver to, to continue doing it, is the reaction that I get from other people," said Frear.

In that, Frear has succeeded. People see him out and about in his local community -- at farmer's markets, restaurants -- and they reach out. "They say that they appreciate the positive posts...they say don't stop," said Frear.

Frear has began to reflect upon the community he created, a community within a greater, "powerful" social media world.

"We hear about all the ills and, Zuckerberg is evil, and the whole nine yards. But what we need to understand is the reason why social media is so powerful and why we're so addicted to scrolling.

"It's because we crave community, we crave connection. I really do believe that the thing we're missing in our world and in our lives is connection to other people and connection, not in a divisive way," said Frear.

Frear now views the project as an opportunity to create a community space that is positive, of course, but also a small -- yet "powerful" -- solution to the division in our nation and our communities.



