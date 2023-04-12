Williamsport, Pa. — Digital marketing guru Jerry Frear spent a lot of time scrolling through the posts of social media. It was his job to know what was happening, what people were saying, which platforms they were using, and to spot the trends.

What he didn't like was the growing, intensifying meanness and negativity he saw. "Everything I was seeing was negative, divisive, angry, hate-filled on both sides," he said.

He decided to change that. He started posting a positive message every day using #365Positive. "Doing it for a full year became a challenge," Frear said. I could probably come up with 30 days, 365 would be an effort, commitment, and would feel like an accomplishment if I actually attained it."

And so he set out to put something positive or inspiring into the digital realm every day.

During the process, he developed a fan page on Facebook, Be365Positive, "a page for daily inspiration in your news feed. Positivity 365 days a year." And doing what he thought was a motivation for others, became a motivation for himself.

"The reason why social media is so powerful, why we’re so addicted to scrolling, is because we crave community, connection. That’s what people are missing," he said.

Frear passed away on April 2, but he has left behind what he hoped might become a movement. To #Be365Positive.

"The next great thing," he said, would be if people started using the hashtag and posting positive things.

"We can all make social media a better, more positive place."

