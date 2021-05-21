South Williamsport, Pa. -- What started as an idea to have a "little yard sale" to raise money to benefit the Adriana Grace Memorial has grown in leaps and bounds.

Saturday, May 22 is now a "huge!" benefit gift card, basket raffle, and yard sale at the Zafar Grotto in South Williamsport. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The motivation behind the yard sale is uplifting and powerful, although the need for it was born from struggle and sadness.

On March 24, 2020, a South Williamsport family lost their beloved daughter, niece, grandaughter, sister to suicide. Adriana Grace Niven-Whitcraft was just 14 years old.

Together, the family has traveled through the stages of disbelief, anger, and grief. More than a year later, they still struggle with the devastation of losing Adriana Grace--"Adri," but have pushed through to find strength.

"All we want to do every day and all day is to give to others to see them smile. That’s how we’re remembering her," said Adri's aunt Jamie Niven Pike. She explained how the money raised during Saturday's event will go toward a scholarship for a Lycoming County senior, and to benefit community efforts.

The family has partnered with Thrivent, a 501c, to raise money that can be distributed to community groups who help people in need.

Her niece's death was sudden, leaving the family to plan for the funeral in shock. "Community donations helped us bury her," said Pike. Adri's younger brother set up a GoFundMe campaign that Pike said at first made the family a little uncomfortable.

But as friends, neighbors, and complete strangers reached out to lend a hand, she realized the impact of the extreme kindness.

Now random acts of kindness are what the family does for others whenever they're able. To giving huge tips to a server, buying someone's meal or coffee, and now establishing dedicated ways to give to those in need in Adri's name.

"We can’t bring her back, but the amount of love and support was so strong, we want to give that to the next person," Pike said. "If we can help a family with therapy, food, bills, whatever, that's the goal."

While the family is yet unsure what the scholarship will look like, they want to find a graduating senior each year who emulates the qualities they found in Adri. "She loved animals," said Pike. "We are hoping to include someone who does volunteer work or exhibits love for animals," she said.

Also, Adri wanted to attend college for nursing, so the family is considering a nursing-specific scholarship.

The basket raffle and yard sale will include 35 donated baskets to be raffled, with tickets costing just $1 per ticket. The family started collecting items back in February, and ended up needing three storage units and more space to store all of the items before the big event on Saturday.

This July, Adri would have been turning 16. The family plans continued activities to help remember the girl they loved by leaving rocks with loving messages wherever they go, establishing a "giving day."

"We leave huge tips, pay for people's gas, anything we can do to encourage kindness for others," said Pike.

"There's enough ugliness and hate," she said. "You don't know what that kind word or gesture might do to turn a person's day around."