Williamsport, Pa. — Excitement is brewing as local restaurant Barrel 135 gears up to host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in mid-August.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Aug. 18.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Joshua Aucker about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Aucker began cooking at age sixteen, taking food classes in high school and then studying hospitality management in college. He has worked at Barrel 135 for about the past thirteen years and owned it for the last eight. He has changed the concept from a tapas/wine bar to more craft cocktails, bourbons, and fusion cooking.

Offering brunch, lunch, and dinner, Barrel 135 incorporates elements of both Asian and French cuisine, two culinary arenas that Aucker describes as blending well together. He offers more unusual flavor combinations such as ‘barrel fries’ with ginger aioli, tuna nacho, and Hong Kong French Toast on the brunch side, which incorporates peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk.

Aucker purchased a food truck last year and has plans to use it for pop-up dinners like their popular fried chicken version, and concessions at local sports events.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Friday Aug. 18 from 2 pm to 5 p.m. EST. The press is invited to attend. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/pennsylvania/barrel-135.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.

About Barrel 135: Open Tuesday through Sunday, Barrel 135 is located at 135 W. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701. Telephone is (570) 322-7131. For more information visit www.barrel135.com.

About ABR: America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, KY, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 900 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast. Visit AmericasBestRestaurants.com to learn more and to view the episodes and profiles of hundreds of America’s Best Restaurants!

