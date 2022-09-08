Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. The James V. Brown Library of Williamsport is encouraging the public to champion the right to read during the weeklong celebration on Sept. 18-24.

Typically held during the last week of September, the week spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries.

The theme of this year’s event is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

In 2021, the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services, affecting 1,597 books. The office also noted a focus on demands to remove books that addressed racism and racial justice or those that shared the stories of Black, Indigenous, or people of color.

A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials.

The Top 10 Challenged Books of 2021:

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin

“The 729 challenges tracked by ALA represent the highest number of attempted book bans since we began compiling these lists 20 years ago,” said ALA President Patricia “Patty” Wong.

“We support individual parents' choices concerning their child's reading and believe that parents should not have those choices dictated by others. Young people need to have access to a variety of books from which they can learn about different perspectives. So, despite this organized effort to ban books, libraries remain ready to do what we always have: make knowledge and ideas available so people are free to choose what to read.”

