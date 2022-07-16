Castanea Twp. — To kick off Castanea Township Community Day's festivities on July 23, the Friends of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail will host a 5K walk/run.

On-site registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Castanea Train Complex, 15 Logan Avenue, Lock Haven and the race begins at 9 a.m.

Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com (search Bald Eagle Valley Trail). Participants who register before July 21 will receive a free t-shirt emblazoned with the Bald Eagle Valley Trail logo.

“The Bald Eagle Valley Trail is a true gem in our county and we want walkers and runners whether local or out of town to enjoy this prime recreational opportunity. Plus, this organized walk/run is being held in conjunction with the adjacent fire company and Castanea Township,” said John Gradel, Vice President, Friends of Bald Eagle Valley Trail.

The trail starts at the Castanea Train Station Historical Complex and loops back around to the starting point. The extension of the trail to the Linnippi Indian Monument in McElhattan and Tiadaghton Elm Access are currently under construction.

Gradel added, “We want the public to enjoy the outdoors as well as support our event and the trail. The public may choose whether to walk or run in the race. We will have athletic training students from Lock Haven University on hand to assist with basic first aid, if needed. However, the trail is flat, making it a relatively easy walk or run.”

