Jersey Shore, Pa. — The 2nd Annual Lycoming County Camp Cadet Cornhole Tournament benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore, Pa.

Play for high stakes in the Competitive Division, or just have fun throwing the beanbags in the Social Group Division. Either way, participants are supporting the Lycoming County Camp Cadet program, a camp for boys and girls ages 12 and 13, designed to bring a better understanding between youth and law enforcement.

Prizes

Competitive division: First place prize will receive at least $500, second place wins $300, and third place wins $125.

Social Group Division: First place will be at least $300, seond wins $150, and third wins $75.

The PSP Community Affairs Office is seeking corporate or lane sponsors for the event. They are also in need of Chinese Auction Raffle Baskets or other items that could be auctioned off at the benefit.

Enter a team to help support Lycoming County Camp Cadet!

