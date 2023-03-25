A Pennsylvania College of Technology instructor received a media spotlight in the Winter 2023 issue of Pastry Arts Magazine.

Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, an instructor of baking & pastry arts and culinary arts, is the subject of a six-page “Teacher Feature" in the magazine. Niedermyer holds degrees from the college in baking & pastry arts and applied management.

In the Q&A feature, Niedermyer discusses staying on top of new trends and continuing to hone his own craft while motivating students to enter the field with confidence.

“Exposing students to what the culinary world has to offer, such as industry trade shows, professional conferences and our annual participation at the Kentucky Derby, broadens their view of where their training can take them,” he tells Pastry Arts. “These real-world experiences offer tremendous insight and inspiration. That’s why we, as educators, put forth the effort to get them there, even when it’s not easy. It helps shape career goals and motivate students to achieve more.”

Niedermyer frequently participates in all of the above with students as he teaches at conferences across the country and takes around 25 students each year to help with the high-end, high-volume food preparation for guests in exclusive venues at the Kentucky Derby. He’s also competed for a spot on Team USA in the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie (World Cup of Bread).

He is a 2018 Bake magazine “Twentyfive” top educator and one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s 2017 Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America.

Before returning to his alma mater as an instructor in 2005, Niedermyer worked in the hotel, restaurant and baking industries, including work for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. and the Penn State Bakery.

He has received awards from Penn College for Excellence in Teaching and Excellence in Academic Advising and was selected by a former student to present the college’s “My Last Words” lecture series.

