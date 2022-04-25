Lewisburg, Pa. — It's time to discover all the outdoor recreational activities, fairs and festivals, restaurants, shops and family-friendly attractions found within your own backyards during Backyard Tourism Week.

Stop by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor Center, 81 Hafer Road, between May 2-6 to learn all the community has to offer and register to win prizes.

Whoopie Pie Wednesday - Stop by the Visitor Center on Wednesday, May 4 to receive a free mini treat from the Lewisburg Farmers Market (while supplies last) and discover why whoopie pies are regional favorites!

Thirsty Thursday - Begin your Cinco de Mayo in the SRV Celebration with happy hour (or two) at the Visitor Center. There will be three area wineries and one area brewery/cidery at the center from 4-6 p.m. to taste and sell. While here, don't forget to register to win a special Thirsty Thursday prize! Explore tastes from Civil War Cider, Four Friends Vineyard, Shade Mountain Winery and Whispering Oaks Vineyard.

Food Truck Friday - Running out of lunch options? Join the center for Food Truck Friday on May 6 at the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be three food trucks on the premise serving up tantalizing treats: Heier's Home Cooking from Bloomsburg serving homemade chicken and waffles, Deimler's Butcher Shop food trailer from Newport serving pulled pork sandwiches and beef brisket sandwiches, and The Messy Napkin from Shamokin serving distinctive comfort foods and desserts.

Register to Win! Register to win one of over 60 prizes donated by SRVVB partners. You may register in person at the Visitor Center all week long or click on this REGISTER TO WIN link to fill out the submission online (Please note: the online link will only be accepting submissions May 2 at 9 a.m. through May 6 at 5 p.m.).

The visitor's center invites everyone to learn more about the beautiful Susquehanna River Valley and plan a perfect staycation. Visitors can register to win one of the amazing prizes including gift certificates (from wineries, restaurants and shops), gift baskets, tickets for free admission to area attractions, and events and more! For a complete list of prizes, click on the link below.

List of Giveaways!

