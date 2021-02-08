Williamsport, Pa. – Local Attorney Jeana Longo announced her run for Williamsport City Council. Longo, a well-known local litigator, lives in Newberry and is a first time candidate for office.

She will circulate her nomination petition as a Democratic candidate for the May 18 primary election.

“I am in this fight for all of Williamsport,” she says. “We are the future of this region. Council members must be forward thinking to get our city through these tough times and improve the quality of life for all of Williamsport residents. Let’s get to work for a newer, more equitable, and sustainable economy for our city.”

Longo’s vision for the future of Williamsport includes:

Improving the lives of her fellow residents by working for affordable housing solutions

Demanding smart infrastructure upgrades to improve broad-band access, walkable and ADA compliant neighborhood sidewalks, and reducing storm run-off while increasing property values by increasing the city’s tree canopy coverage

Marketing Williamsport as a hub for modern and sustainable small manufacturing businesses, as an allied healthcare center, as well as the heart of a vibrant arts, crafts, and music industry

Tackling Center City parking needs by demanding better roadway and traffic-calming plans, increasing pedestrian safety, creating a bike-friendly downtown, and gaining better cooperation with the Parking Authority

Jeana believes Council, working cooperatively with our new administration, must assure that Public Safety has the best possible policies, training, and leadership needed to appropriately serve all of our citizens and businesses.

“I have the skill and experience to make a difference on City Council. I worked for the SBA on behalf of businesses in economic crises. I am an advocate for the rights of everyday people. I understand how to work through complicated environmental policies. And I am a tough, no-nonsense negotiator who will stand up for what is best for Williamsport neighborhoods and businesses.”

Jeana Longo was raised in a working-class family with blue-collar values where she gained her strong work ethic. She put herself through college, graduating Magna Cum Laude from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY, and then worked her way to a Juris Doctorate from the Widener University School of Law.

A practicing attorney for more than 15 years, much of Longo’s legal career has been devoted to public service. She is a Mental Health Review Officer for the Lycoming County Courts, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Lycoming County Law Association. As a former attorney with the U.S. Small Business Administration, she counseled businesses through a maze of disaster relief programs. She was a counselor for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and served as an assistant public defender for Lycoming County for eight years.

As a litigator, Longo has prevailed in courts and tribunals all over the Commonwealth. Her practice has taken her from several magisterial district courts, county courts, the Environmental Hearing Board, to Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth and Superior courts.

Longo welcomes anyone interested in helping her with her campaign by emailing her at: longoforcitycouncil@gmail.com or visiting her campaign Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Longoforcitycouncil.