Williamsport, Pa. -- The City of Williamsport has long faced the problem of housing. Specifically, how and where to house all city government operations and services.

Renovating the current City Hall location, which fails to meet ADA requirements, would be costly; the aging building has HVAC issues, a problem Councilwoman Liz Miele addressed in a Tuesday City Council meeting.

The solution could come in any number of ways.

Scenarios of relocation, renovation, and new building construction were explained during a virtual codes meeting of city administrators on Tuesday including Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, City codes administrator Joseph Girardi, City Council members, Chief of Police Damon Hagan, and others.

Among the possibilities is the relocation of administrative offices to the Trade and Transit Centre I, 100 W. 3rd Street, Williamsport.

In this potential scenario, the departments of Codes, Mayor's Office, IT, Finance, City Clerk, and City Controller would relocate to the third floor of the building.

While administration operations would move from City Hall to the third floor of Trade and Transit Centre 1, the Williamsport Police Department could remain in the current location at City Hall. The police station would be housed on the first floor, and minimal renovations could address ADA requirements, making the police department accessible to all residents.

The committee discussed looking ahead to 2031 for a potential new public safety facility to be constructed in the City that would house the Williamsport Bureau of Police as well as Fire and EMS services.

In drawing up the plans presented at the City Council meeting, Gerardi said he took the past five or six studies done in the past and met with each department to discuss needs. The prospective plans take into account square footage needs, available space, and required space for all operations.

While relocating to Trade and Transit Centre 1 may meet the square footage requirements for the City, representatives from the Community Theatre League and members of the community responded with much less enthusiasm.

A statement from Seth Sponhouse, Executive Director of the Community Theatre League, outlined the many hardships this scenario would create for a long-standing community staple and other paying tenants of the building.

"This morning the Community Theatre League was blindsided with the front page article listing our home as the 'option most considered' for the relocation of City Hall. CTL has repeatedly requested a meeting with the City of Williamsport regarding renewal of the third floor lease in the McDade Trade and Transit Centre I. These requests have been ignored and unanswered by lessor River Valley Transit.

"CTL’s third floor space is home to the Community Academy of Stage and Theatre (CTL’s Educational Branch), the Jason J Moyer Studio Theatre, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette and Patricia A Sorrentino Vocal Studios, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania Sensory Room, classrooms including the Conklin Family Classroom, and conference rooms.

"The space also houses CTL’s School Day Theatre Camp (a program specifically designed to offer free day-time learning space for families dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 and schools switching to an online and digital formats). This is currently being funded by the Commissioner of Lycoming County.

"The third floor of Trade and Transit Centre I is the primary rehearsal space for The Penguin Project at CTL and Spotlight Program, arts programs designed for students and adults with physical and/or mental disabilities.

"CTL expects that the City of Williamsport will recognize the inconsistency of ejecting a paying 501(c)3 tenant in favor of losing that source of funds (roughly $38,000 annually), when other options are available. The renewal of this lease will allow the Community Theatre League to continue providing invaluable educational and artistic opportunities that would otherwise would unavailable."

A virtual City Council meeting is planned for Thursday, 7 p.m.