Williamsport, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers will be giving out Easter dinner meals for those in need within the community this Monday evening.

To-go meals will be available at the American Rescue Workers, located at 643 Elmira St., from 4-6 p.m. The pick up location will be the donation dock located on the Elmira Street side of the building.

"American Rescue Workers recognizes that there is a population in our community that does not have the resources, skills, or need to make an Easter meal at home. By offering to-go meals we are continuing our annual goal of feeding bodies and spirits during the holidays" said a release issued by ARW.

The Rescue Workers will be offering delivery meals as well, for shut-ins or those handicapped and unable to pick up meals. Deliveries must be scheduled at least one day in advance by calling 570-323-8401 ext 1.

