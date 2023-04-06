Easter dinner generic
Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers will be giving out Easter dinner meals for those in need within the community this Monday evening.

To-go meals will be available at the American Rescue Workers, located at 643 Elmira St., from 4-6 p.m. The pick up location will be the donation dock located on the Elmira Street side of the building.

"American Rescue Workers recognizes that there is a population in our community that does not have the resources, skills, or need to make an Easter meal at home. By offering to-go meals we are continuing our annual goal of feeding bodies and spirits during the holidays" said a release issued by ARW.

The Rescue Workers will be offering delivery meals as well, for shut-ins or those handicapped and unable to pick up meals. Deliveries must be scheduled at least one day in advance by calling 570-323-8401 ext 1.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.