Lewisburg, Pa. — Dive into the local arts scene with the ninth annual Lewisburg Arts Council Members’ Show next month.

The show will be held in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of February.

New this year is the invitation to all Lewisburg Arts Council members to participate in the exhibition, including Artists’ Guild members and Photography Club members to showcase a wide variety of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolors, colored pencil, collage, pottery, fabric, and textile art and photography.

The Arts Council got its start over 50 years ago with artwork being shown in various venues throughout Lewisburg. It has grown to be an all-volunteer organization that promotes four major art events in downtown each year: Celebration of the Arts, Music in the Park, the Sidewalk Chalk Festival, and the Stroll through the Arts.

The Artists’ Guild, celebrating its 11th anniversary, began in 2012 when a few artists got together to share their work, offer support, develop friendships, and show and sell their artwork. As the Guild grew, they began adding trips to local galleries, as well as offering critiques and plein air opportunities.

The Lewisburg Photography Club, celebrating its sixth anniversary, started in 2017 and is a collection of both amateur and professional photographers living in the Lewisburg area that aims to support and encourage photographers of all skill levels. Photography club meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 7-9 p.m. at Central PA Chamber of Commerce building in Montandon.

A reception is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join the Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) in the large community room for refreshments and information about LAC events, membership, and volunteer opportunities.

Representatives from the Artists’ Guild and Photography Club will be available to answer questions and talk to visitors on Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, and 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Membership in the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club is open to all visual artists and local amateur and professional photographers and runs from January to December. For more information or to become a member, visit the Lewisburg Arts Council website.

