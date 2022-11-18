December artists

Artwork by Sandy Spiro

Lewisburg, Pa. — “For Love of Nature,” a picture display by five artists and friends showcasing their love of nature, will be featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of December.

Barbara Baker, Pat Bontinen, Gail Fox, Sandy Spiro, and Nancy Wentlzer capture on canvas and paper specific moments of nature in central Pennsylvania’s diverse and unique beauty. The gallery features flaming trees in the fall, the morning mist over a lake, a fish jumping in a stream, a tiny bog turtle, and a darling little wren.

Artist Nancy Wentzler.jpg

Artwork by Nancy Wentzler

Although the artists present art through different mediums, they are connected in their love of nature and a deep concern for the losses being suffered by the planet, said Bontinen.

“We hope this exhibit enlightens and prompts viewers to start a conversation, to take a small step toward helping stop climate change and to encourage elected officials to legislate for the planet,” Bontinen said.

Artist Barbara Baker.jpeg

Artwork by Barbara Baker

The artists try to show how every small part is connect to the whole, Baker explained.

“We are not isolated in Pennsylvania," she noted. "The monarch butterfly migrates to Mexico and the hickory shad swims upriver from the Atlantic Ocean.”

Artist Gail Fox.JPG

Artwork by Gail Fox

Baker and Bontinen created artwork of a handful of species in decline in Pennsylvania that can be viewed in the display cases.

“Though we concentrate on species close to home, there is cause to be concerned about what happens in the rest of the world, for Earth is a complex, finite system, and everything is interconnected,” said Bontinen. “It is said that if a butterfly flaps its wings in the Amazonian rain forest, it can change the weather half a world away.”

On the gallery walls, Fox, Spiro and Wentzler depict wild lands needed for flora and fauna to inhabit and flourish. Both artists said lands such as these are being degraded or fragmented and poisoned with herbicides, pesticides, and industrial or agricultural waste.

Artisit Pat Bontinen.jpeg

Artwork by Pat Bontinen

Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit the Union County Library website.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.