Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's the annual gathering of artists and entertainment in downtown Bloomsburg, as ArtFest returns for its 14th year this Saturday.

ArtFest will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. surrounding the fountain on the Square and up Market Street, with more than 50 art and craft and fine food vendors, along with local non-profit partners. The event will also feature live music by local performers all day and fun activities for people of all ages.

Bluegrass musician Dan Hess will play from 10 a.m. and noon, followed by Kat Holdren at 11. The Kerry Kenny Band will play at 1 and 3 p.m., with Molly's Boys Jug Band rounding out the live music at 2 and 4 p.m.

Art vendors:

Food vendors:

ArtFest, produced by The Exchange, supports and promotes art, craft, food, and music throughout the region.

