Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's the annual gathering of artists and entertainment in downtown Bloomsburg, as ArtFest returns for its 14th year this Saturday.
ArtFest will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. surrounding the fountain on the Square and up Market Street, with more than 50 art and craft and fine food vendors, along with local non-profit partners. The event will also feature live music by local performers all day and fun activities for people of all ages.
Bluegrass musician Dan Hess will play from 10 a.m. and noon, followed by Kat Holdren at 11. The Kerry Kenny Band will play at 1 and 3 p.m., with Molly's Boys Jug Band rounding out the live music at 2 and 4 p.m.
Art vendors:
- Bill Kassel Fine Art -- gouache, acrylic, and oil paintings
- James Grimsley -- pottery
- Born Too Late Tie-Dyes -- clothing and accessories
- Creative Clay Works -- mixed media and ceramics
- Marianart -- mixed media
- Isa Kollgaard Artwork -- mixed media and ceramics
- Beadweaver's -- hancrafted jewelry
- Confectionary Imaging -- alcohol-infused cupcakes
- Windy Hill Woodturning -- hand-turned wood items
- Fly Me Home -- handmade and upcycled accessories and decor
- Lisa's Gone Shopping -- Furoshiki fabric carryall bags
- Lightsinger Images -- photography
- The Children's Museum -- kids' activities
- Fishing Creek Watershed Association -- container garden contest
- River Poets -- hands-on poetry
- The Exchange's Art Cart -- all-ages fun
- Birds of Hope -- fundraiser for all ArtFest non-profit participants
- Susquehanna Greenway Partnership -- regional information
- Bloomsburg Public Library -- hands-on fun
- The Women's Center -- information and activity
- Action Together -- voter registration
- Laurabee Studios -- recycled metal jewelry
- TLQ Pottery -- ceramics and sculpture
- Picture the Market -- mixed-media 2D wall art
- Designs by Billie Jean -- handmade jewelry
- Our Sustainable Family -- fiber and visual art
- DODO Art -- paintings
- Sew Crafty & Co. -- everything sewn
- Bad Kitty Knits -- fiber accessories
- Inspired Designs by Liz -- leather, metal, and bead jewelry
- Apple Creek Alpacas -- alpaca yarn and fiber
- Robin Vergari Art -- watercolor, acrylic, prints
- The Essential Apothecary -- bath/bodyaromatherapy
- West Wind Jewelry -- gemstone and dried-flower jewelry
- Cheryl Bower Glassworks -- one-of-a-kind glass
- Nottingham Bonsai -- bonsai
- McCracken Arts -- paintings and drawings
- Juliet's Balcony -- fiber art and mixed media
- Mockpie Studio -- fiber art
- Gail Fox Fine Art -- paintings, and jewelry
- Mandala Jewelry -- button bracelets
- Garman's Woodworks -- scroll-saw-cut items
- Happybeadz -- jewelry
- Katy the Bag Lady -- handmade bags
- LZG Beaded Designs -- beaded jewelry and suncatchers
- Premier Studios -- photography
- Steve Martz -- paintings, drawing, prints, and stickers
- English Hill Books & Art -- children's books and framed artwork
- Sara Baker Handmade Stoneware -- high-fire functional stoneware
- Glen Klein -- digital art
Food vendors:
- Dubelicious Grille -- Bloomsburg's best
- Real Taste 570 -- Mexican street food
- Project Pizza Company -- mobile pizza
- Dida's Incredible Edibles -- ice cream
ArtFest, produced by The Exchange, supports and promotes art, craft, food, and music throughout the region.