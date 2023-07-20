UPMC summer camp

Students from the ‘I Want to be a Health Care Worker’ summer camp with Faith Preston, volunteer services coordinator, UPMC Wellsboro (Left), and Janie Hilfiger, president, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole (Right). 

 UPMC

A group of area students got to learn first-hand about the healthcare field through a recent UPMC Wellsboro program.

Students from Wellsboro and Southern Tioga School Districts in grades seven through nine recently spent a few days with staff from UPMC Wellsboro learning about various healthcare career fields.  

The "I Want to be a Health Care Worker" summer camp gave the students opportunities to learn with hands-on activities, real life experiences, and knowledge on which courses they may need to achieve their future goals. 

Photo 2.JPG

Students get to experience the operating room while donning the proper personal protection equipment and completing a procedure on a mannikin. 

“At the beginning of camp, the students are asked if they know what kind of career they are interested in – they are again asked at the end of the camp during a closing ceremony,” said Faith Preston, volunteer services coordinator, UPMC Wellsboro.

“It’s amazing to see how their choices change, which shows the impact the camp has had on them. We look forward to inspiring future students and continuing this camp next year.” 

