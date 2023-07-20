A group of area students got to learn first-hand about the healthcare field through a recent UPMC Wellsboro program.

Students from Wellsboro and Southern Tioga School Districts in grades seven through nine recently spent a few days with staff from UPMC Wellsboro learning about various healthcare career fields.

The "I Want to be a Health Care Worker" summer camp gave the students opportunities to learn with hands-on activities, real life experiences, and knowledge on which courses they may need to achieve their future goals.

“At the beginning of camp, the students are asked if they know what kind of career they are interested in – they are again asked at the end of the camp during a closing ceremony,” said Faith Preston, volunteer services coordinator, UPMC Wellsboro.

“It’s amazing to see how their choices change, which shows the impact the camp has had on them. We look forward to inspiring future students and continuing this camp next year.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Area nonprofit builds out transitional living program with help of community +2 Lycoming County SPCA hopes to raise $100,000