Sunbury, Pa. — This fall, over 600 Susquehanna Valley children and families in need will receive winter coats through the Sunbury YMCA Coat Drive.

For the 19th consecutive year, the Sunbury YMCA has partnered with local businesses dedicated to providing hope, happiness, and warmth for children and families in need through the gift of gently-used winter coats.

While the YMCA is grateful for all donations, there is still a great need for children’s coats throughout the Valley. Items may be dropped off at any Y branch—in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg, and Lewisburg.

A free coat giveaway will be held on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Nov. 9 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Steininger’s Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove cleaned all of the donated items again this year.

“A new coat allows families to stretch limited financial resources to other basic necessities like food and shelter. When you can put a coat on a child that really needed one, it can change everything for that child. The smile on that child’s face says everything,” said Katrina Mouery, Co Executive Director, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.

