Milton, Pa. — A Milton-based nonprofit is channeling a $1,000 grant toward projects for local and international children.

The Father's Hope organization received the grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at First Community Foundation Partnership. The all-volunteer nonprofit creates back-to-school backpacks loaded with school supplies and gifts for local and international children who may not be able to afford the items otherwise.

The local children who receive the items are identified by volunteers from Revival Tabernacle Church in Watsontown, who operate an annual Angel Tree program.

Kevin Mertz, Father’s Hope director, expressed his gratitude for the funding.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania,” Mertz said. “As we are an all-volunteer organization, and fundraising is tight right now, we may not have been able to carry out these projects without these funds.”

In 2020, Father’s Hope provided back-to-school backpacks and school supplies for approximately 70 local children in need. However, the organization was unable to carry out that project in the last two years.

“We are so thankful that this project will resume this year,” Mertz said. “The families which received the items three years ago were so grateful, with many stating they weren’t sure where they were going to come up with the resources to purchase the school supplies.”

The backpacks and school supplies will be distributed this summer, prior to the start of the new school year.

The supplemental Christmas gifts to be purchased will include an educational book, Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars for boys or a similar appropriate gift for girls, and crayons and coloring books. The items will be distributed in December through the Angel Tree program, which provides holiday gifts to local children in need.

Sixty to 80 local children are expected to be reached through the Angel Tree program, which Father’s Hope has been supporting since 2016.

Mertz said the gifts to the children will serve multiple purposes.

“Not only are we reaching local children in need, so they know they were thought of at the holidays, but we are also providing them with fun, and educational gifts,” he said.

“Including an educational book in the gift package is an important component of this project,” Mertz continued. “Hopefully, it will help instill a love of reading in the children, while also providing them with an educational piece.”

Father’s Hope was founded by Mertz in 2012, after he participated in two mission trips to Honduras. While the organization does support orphanages and children living in poverty around the world, it has also developed a focus on serving local children in need.

“It’s so vital to reach children abroad and in our local community,” Mertz said. “The needs are so great right now. We’re thankful that we’ve been able to reach so many local children in recent years,” he continued. “We are thankful for everyone who supports our organization in any way. We are especially grateful for the grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.”

Since it was founded in 2012, Father’s Hope has reached nearly 35,000 children in 24 countries.