Williamsport, Pa. -- Aaronsburg resident Jay Vonada has been called by some of his colleagues "the hardest working trombonist in central Pa.," according to his official website.

Vonada said it was his parents - particularly his mother - who got him to take piano lessons when he was five. "I must admit, I was not the most enthusiastic student, and I have fond memories of my mom leaving cassette messages after school saying, 'practice the piano for about 15 minutes.' When I was in sixth grade, I started the trombone, and the piano lessons definitely helped in my development."

Vonada has played at numerous fine dining; restaurants and breweries; festivals; wineries, and other concerts around Pa. For instance, Vonada has played at The Penn Stater, in State College; DiSalvo's and Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport, to name a few places.

Recorded at Quincy Village in Waynesboro on Sept 9, 2015, Vonada is set to release his seventh album on Fri., Oct. 1. The album by Vonada features six standards and two original pieces, according to a release. Vonada said while this is his seventh overall album release, it is the second under the Summit Records Label, based out of Tempe, Az.

He commented on the unique nature of his expertise in music in Pa. "It is definitely not the Jazz capitol of the world, but I think people appreciate good music no matter what genre."

The pandemic did affect his musical performances, understandably so.

"I had 8 gigs all of 2020. I do a lot of nursing homes and they were shut down, and are still basically shut down for music performances," Vonada said.

Vonada's live-recording will feature his new duo, swing-nova, with Vonada on Trombone and Kirk Reese playing piano. Albums may be purchased directly through Vonada, his website, or through Summit Records.

He attended Mansfield University in Tioga County, majoring in jazz. And Vonada shows no signs of slowing down.

"Well, at 46 years old, I just want to continue performing and making good music. This new release is my seventh overall, and I have ideas for number eight already," said Vonada.