Area students are organizing their second annual walk for mental health awareness this April.

Ashton Peters and Lela Vanartdalen, two seniors at Central Mountain High School, are planning the event to honor the experiences of those struggling with mental health, both in the local area and in our culture as a whole.

The event is set for April 28, 2023.

Both Peters and Vanartdalen have been personally affected by mental illness. “She’s had experiences within her family,” Peters said. "I’ve lost a best friend to suicide."

The pair hope the walk will bring attention to the importance of mental health among students, a population with a high suicide rate, according to reports.

The organizers received positive feedback from the 2022 walk: They were told "it made a huge difference in the student's day that day. Students felt more positive, less stressed and more open. We also heard from the principal that behavior issues after the walk had decreased," Peters said.

Central Mountain now has a club for students in grades 9-12 called CMHS Mental Health Advocates. The club will be in charge of planning future CMHS Mental Health Walks.

Event fundraising dollars will go toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The public can order a shirt by using the QR Code or visiting kcreations.com.

