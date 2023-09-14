Williamsport, Pa. — During this year's Little League World Series, Penn College staff and students had their own token to share.

Graphic design student Brock R. Hower created a unique pin for the series representing Pennsylvania College of Technology.

While Le Jeune Chef Restaurant catered daily meals for the teams participating in the 2023 series, the students began trading their pins.

Pin trading at the Little League World Series is a long-standing tradition among spectators, with a tent set aside at the Little League International complex, where the series is played, to accommodate the activity.

Graphic design students at the college were tasked with creating a pin that combined elements of Little League with Le Jeune Chef.

“One of the hardest parts of this design was that I had to incorporate all of the text that is currently on the pin, come up with a cohesive design that showed a mix of both baseball and cooking and do that all within the 1.5-inch diameter of the pin,” Hower said.

Hower, now a senior in the graphic design program, was a junior when he created the design.

“I really had to start with a lot of sketches to come up with a design where I could comfortably fit all the elements that were required," Hower said.

Hower and his classmates submitted their designs to Brian D. Walton, assistant dean of business and hospitality, and Sue A. Kelley, dean of business, arts and sciences, who joined Le Jeune Chef staff in selecting a final pin design.

“The college and I settled on my idea of combining the cooking pot and the flaming baseball,” Hower said. “This concept was able to integrate some of the basic components to cooking – fire and water – while also displaying a flaming baseball, which demonstrates the energy of the sport and its supportive fan base. The pin also features a complimentary blue and orange color scheme that helps tie it all together and give the design a bright pop of color and energy.”

The college produced just enough pins to share with the teams.