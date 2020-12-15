Lock Haven, Pa. – A winter storm is expected to bring a hefty amount of snow to the area starting tomorrow and continuing into Thursday. Experts are predicting that we could see up to a foot of snow in some areas, leading officials to announce precautions and preparations.

In Lock Haven, the City Manager Gregory Wilson announced that on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven starting tomorrow afternoon.

Under the provisions of Subsection 380-85 of the Code of the City of Lock Haven, on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven beginning Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. and ending on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. on the following streets:

E Main from First Street to Henderson

E Church from Bellefonte Avenue to N Jay Street

E Water Street from N Vesper to N Jay Street

N Grove from E Church to E Water

N Vesper from E Church to E Water

Bellefonte Avenue

Additionally, to help accommodate anyone who needs to park downtown, the Lock Haven Chief of Police has ordered that free parking will be provided in all city-owned off-street metered parking lots in the downtown during the above times.

Following the snow emergency, the City of Lock Haven will continue to remove snow from areas in the downtown. Parking will continue to be restricted and restricted areas will be marked with bagged parking meters.

Montoursville snow alert update

Per Montoursville borough ordinance, residents are asked to remove vehicles from all streets until the snow has been plowed to the curb. (The fines have been increase to $30). The borough does follow the plow trucks and write tickets where appropriate. If you are parked on a State Route within the borough, PennDot may request your vehicle be towed.