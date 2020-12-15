Lock Haven, Pa. – A winter storm is expected to bring a hefty amount of snow to the area starting tomorrow and continuing into Thursday. Experts are predicting that we could see up to a foot of snow in some areas, leading officials to announce precautions and preparations.
In Lock Haven, the City Manager Gregory Wilson announced that on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven starting tomorrow afternoon.
Under the provisions of Subsection 380-85 of the Code of the City of Lock Haven, on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven beginning Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. and ending on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. on the following streets:
- E Main from First Street to Henderson
- E Church from Bellefonte Avenue to N Jay Street
- E Water Street from N Vesper to N Jay Street
- N Grove from E Church to E Water
- N Vesper from E Church to E Water
- Bellefonte Avenue
Additionally, to help accommodate anyone who needs to park downtown, the Lock Haven Chief of Police has ordered that free parking will be provided in all city-owned off-street metered parking lots in the downtown during the above times.
Following the snow emergency, the City of Lock Haven will continue to remove snow from areas in the downtown. Parking will continue to be restricted and restricted areas will be marked with bagged parking meters.
Montoursville snow alert update
Per Montoursville borough ordinance, residents are asked to remove vehicles from all streets until the snow has been plowed to the curb. (The fines have been increase to $30). The borough does follow the plow trucks and write tickets where appropriate. If you are parked on a State Route within the borough, PennDot may request your vehicle be towed.
Sidewalks should be shoveled within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling. If you have a fire hydrant on your property, please shovel around that so fire crew can access them if needed. If you have a basketball hoop overhanging the street, please move it back so a plow doesn't strike it.Renovo Snow Emergency Declared
“As Mayor of the Renovo Borough, I Tommy Tarantella, Jr. am declaring a Snow and Ice Emergency for the Renovo Borough. This is a result of the expectation to receive in excess of 2” or more of Snow and Ice. The emergency is declared from 12 noon Wednesday 12/16/2020 until 12 noon Thursday 12/17/2020.
-During this emergency it will be required to travel on Borough streets during the snow storm with vehicles equipped with snow tires or tire chains.
-Huron Avenue/Rt. 120 will be classified as a snow emergency route during the emergency and parking will be prohibited on Huron Avenue/Rt. 120 during that time.
-Snow is prohibited to be removed to Borough streets from sidewalks, driveways, and/or lots.
-During the snow storm parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of side streets to allow for snow removal/plowing, salting, and/or cindering. Once the snow storm has ended and snow has been removed or after 8am on the following day the snow storm event ended, parking is prohibited on the even side to allow for snow removal, salting, and cindering.
-Borough Police have the authorization to have any vehicle parked in violation towed at the owners expense. If convicted fines can be imposed up to $300.
For additional information you can view the Renovo Borough’s Municipal Ordinances.
Stay safe and I appreciate your diligence to support the efforts of our Street Maintenance Crew.
Best regards,
Tommy Tarantella, Jr.
Mayor
Renovo"